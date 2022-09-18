Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 168,775 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.