Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.