Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,995,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529,352. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

