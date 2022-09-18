Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. 1,533,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average is $248.48.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

