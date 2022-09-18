Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.23 on Friday, hitting $433.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

