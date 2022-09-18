Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,390 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,849 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

