Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD remained flat at $71.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.