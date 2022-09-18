Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.04.
FedEx Stock Down 21.4 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
