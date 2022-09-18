ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,178 shares of company stock worth $33,464. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

