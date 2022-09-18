Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $84,515.66 and approximately $478.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Coin Profile
RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars.
