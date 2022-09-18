Rise Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $95,046.03 and $9.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00042828 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,083,433 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

