River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.03

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.03 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.60). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares changing hands.

River and Mercantile Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

