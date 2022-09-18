Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.73% of BlackLine worth $147,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.63. 601,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,767. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

