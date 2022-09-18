Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $176.24 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up 2.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 5.15% of Amedisys worth $176,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 295.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. 366,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

