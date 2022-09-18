Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $122,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,961,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

