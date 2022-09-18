Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 34.71. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

