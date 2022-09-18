Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.00. 2,095,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average is $430.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

