Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 13,818,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

