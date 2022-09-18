Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,411,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,901. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

