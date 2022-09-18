Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

ADBE traded down $9.63 on Friday, hitting $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,948,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

