Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

