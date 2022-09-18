Roots (TSE:ROOT) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Roots Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$128.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

