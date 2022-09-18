Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $90.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

