Roth Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 10.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

