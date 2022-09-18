S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI) Announces Dividend of $0.42

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
S.B.C.P. Bancorp Price Performance
SBBI opened at $95.00 on Friday. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.
S.B.C.P. Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S.B.C.P. Bancorp (SBBI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S.B.C.P. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.