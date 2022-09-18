S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI) Announces Dividend of $0.42

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

S.B.C.P. Bancorp Price Performance

SBBI opened at $95.00 on Friday. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

S.B.C.P. Bancorp Company Profile

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains that provides various personal and business financial services in Dane, Green, and Rock counties. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as business, debit, and credit cards.

