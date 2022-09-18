S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTC:SBBI)

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

S.B.C.P. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SBBI opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

About S.B.C.P. Bancorp

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for State Bank of Cross Plains that provides various personal and business financial services in Dane, Green, and Rock counties. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as business, debit, and credit cards.

