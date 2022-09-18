S.C. Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

