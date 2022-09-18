S.C. Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

