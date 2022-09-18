S.C. Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $77.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

