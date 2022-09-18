S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $269,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

