S.C. Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

