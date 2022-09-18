S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.7% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

