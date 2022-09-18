S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,071 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.