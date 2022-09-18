S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

