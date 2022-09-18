Sakura Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $54,088.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00112978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00834906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

