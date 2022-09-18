Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $151.51. 9,882,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

