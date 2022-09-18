Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 377,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 12,955,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,319. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.