Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

