Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $415.84

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.84 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.12). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 225,441 shares.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

