Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,785 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 507,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

