Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,509,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.