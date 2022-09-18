Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

