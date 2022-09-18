Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 388,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

