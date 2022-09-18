Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.