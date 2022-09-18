Sean Patrick Pownall Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Stock

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) Director Sean Patrick Pownall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,811,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,330,053.90.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TUD traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,823. Tudor Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$192.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

