Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057010 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010236 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005531 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065088 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077042 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.