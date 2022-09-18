Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $189.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.11.
Sempra Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SRE stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
