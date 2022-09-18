Shih Tzu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $901,160.69 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058619 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012549 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065553 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077694 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Shih Tzu Profile
Shih Tzu is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.
Shih Tzu Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.