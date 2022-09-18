Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mothercare Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON MTC opened at GBX 9.98 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £56.24 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Mothercare has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mothercare news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

See Also

