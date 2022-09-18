Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Trading Down 4.7 %

LON:GNC opened at GBX 82.25 ($0.99) on Friday. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The company has a market capitalization of £429.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,645.00.

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

About Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

